 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh On Working With Ranbir Kapoor For Andaz Apna Apna 2: “It Will Be Enriching Experience"

Ranveer Singh is currently reveling in the success of his first masala film, Simmba. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba released yesterday, December 28th, 2018, to a roaring reception by the audience and a great first day earnings at the box office. Now there are talks of Ranveer being cast in a sequel to Andaz Apna Apna alongside Ranbir Singh. Director Rohit Shetty is planning a sequel to the Salman Khan and Aamir Khan cult film from 1994. Read up to find out what Ranveer Singh thinks of working with Ranbir Kapoor.

Andaz Apna Apna is definitely on most people's old time favorites list. Although the Salman Khan and Aamir Khan starrer did not do well at the box office when it released in 1994, it was gradually recognized by people and is today considered to be a cult classic. Now there are talks of Rohit Shetty shooting a sequel to the movie - Andaz Apna Apna 2. Rohit said that he would cast Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor in the sequel. Ranveer took to Twitter to share his excitement about this project. He tweeted, "Hoping for something crackling to come along! very much looking forward to something in that space! Andaz Apna Apna 2?! ;)"

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ranveer was asked what he thinks about collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor for the movie, he said, "I think it's a cult film and I think it's going to be difficult to live up to it. If you are planning to make the sequel of Andaz Apna Apna, you have got a big responsibility as it's one of those timeless comedies. And yes, I would love to collaborate with Ranbir as he is one of my favourite actors. There have been several opportunities and I hope one of them in near future materializes. It will be a very enriching experience working with Ranbir."

Simmba turned out to be Ranveer Singh's biggest opening collection so far. What a way to end a fantastic year which started with Padmaavat and is closing with Simmba. Ranveer has an exciting year to look forward to next year, with Gully Boy making it to the Berlin International Film Festival. Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar directorial, is set to premiere on February 14, 2019.

