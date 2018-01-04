 »   »   » BEAUTIFUL! This Rare & Unseen Picture From Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's Wedding Is Going Viral!

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's Wedding photo Goes VIRAL; Here's why | FilmiBeat

Even after marrying an actor like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput has created a niche for herself in the industry. The beautiful star wife, who is a celebrity now, recently shared a heart touching picture from her wedding.

In the picture, Mira's dad is seen giving a loving hug to her. You can check out the picture below. Also, don't miss to see rare snaps of the Mira and Shahid below.

The Unseen Pic... Mira Rajput shared this picture and wrote, ''My strength and weakness #Dad.'' Shahid & Mira's Wedding Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in 2015. Post his marriage, Shahid Kapoor revealed how his life changed to HT, ''Everything changes after marriage. You become a man. You feel responsible. When you are on your own, you feel, "It's all good. Life's going on." But you feel responsible and thoughtful the moment you have someone to take care of.'' On Being More Responsible ''The sense of freedom has now turned into a sense of responsibility. Even when I am deciding on a film, I feel, "If it goes wrong, it won't just impact me; it will affect my home and my wife as well." Mira Is A Really Good Person ''Mira and I communicate very well. That's one of the strongest qualities about us. They always say, "Be with someone who helps you become a better person." She makes me want to be a better person. And that shows that she is a really good person.'' On The Other Hand... When Mira Rajput was asked about being a star wife, she told a daily,"The concept of the star wife is outdated. You can either brush it aside or give it importance. I am a wife, yes, and my husband is a star.'' I Love Shahid For Who He Is ''If you wish to put the two together, you are going to get a star wife. I love him for who he is; I don't care that he is an actor. It's part of the package. I can't say, I love you, but I don't like your profession.'' Before I Married Him... ''Before I got married, it was easy to say 'this one is like that' or 'so and so is that kind of a person'. Now, being on this side of the fence, it's extremely difficult when I am scrutinised." On The Work Front.. Shahid Kapoor will soon start the shooting of Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

