English
 »   »   »  Raveena Tandon Sussanne Khan Sanya Malhotra Other Celebs Spotted Today

Raveena Tandon Sussanne Khan Sanya Malhotra Other Celebs Spotted Today

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Celebs Raveena Tandon, Sussanne Khan, Rajkummar Rao and the Dangal stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh were out and about the city today. They were spotted by our paps at lunch and while running errands. Check out the pictures.

    Donning A Jumpsuit So Classily

    Actress Raveena Tandon was spotted outside a popular Juhu club today. She looked classy in a dark green jumpsuit which she wore with ankle strap stilettos, carrying a grey handbag. Raveena acknowledged fans when they approached her and she took a picture with them.

    Sussanne Khan In Casuals

    Interior Designer Sussanne Khan was also spotted by our paps today. She looked comfortable in everyday casuals. She was wearing a green tee paired with kahkee green pants. Looking pretty as ever, Sussanne doesn't seem to be aging at all! Sussanne's ex-husband Hritik Roshan last month posted a series of pictures on Instagram giving it a touching caption. Sharing a picture of Sussanne capturing photos of Hrithik playing with their kids, Hrithik called her his ‘closest friend'. Isn't that just so sweet?

    Rajkummar Clicks Selfies With Fans

    Actor Rajkummar Rao was spotted today dressed in casuals. He was wearing a striped black and white tee with jeans, and he had his shades on. Rajkummar obliged fans who approached him by taking selfies with them. Rajkummar is one of the finest actors in the new generation of Bollywood. His film Stree was a hit with audiences as well as critics. He will be starring in another horror comedy again produced by Dinesh Vijjan. The movie has not been given a title as of now.

    Cute Jacket Sanya!

    Actress Sanya Malhotra was out in the city looking cute in a black dress which she wore with a baby pink oversized jacket and white sneakers. Sanya last appeared on the big screen in Badhaai Ho alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. A quirky comedy drama, Badhaai Ho opened up to good box office collections.

    Beautiful Fatima Sana

    Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh was attending an event looking beautiful in a green polka dot dress. Fatima last acted in Thugs of Hindostan with superstars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie was a big disappointment to audiences and critics who had big expectations from it.

    MOST READ: Ranveer, Sara, Janhvi & Bhumi Slay Red Carpet At Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2018

    Story first published: Thursday, December 20, 2018, 0:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 20, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue