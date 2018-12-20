 »   »   »  Raveena Tandon Sussanne Khan Sanya Malhotra Other Celebs Spotted Today

Donning A Jumpsuit So Classily

Actress Raveena Tandon was spotted outside a popular Juhu club today. She looked classy in a dark green jumpsuit which she wore with ankle strap stilettos, carrying a grey handbag. Raveena acknowledged fans when they approached her and she took a picture with them.

Sussanne Khan In Casuals

Interior Designer Sussanne Khan was also spotted by our paps today. She looked comfortable in everyday casuals. She was wearing a green tee paired with kahkee green pants. Looking pretty as ever, Sussanne doesn't seem to be aging at all! Sussanne's ex-husband Hritik Roshan last month posted a series of pictures on Instagram giving it a touching caption. Sharing a picture of Sussanne capturing photos of Hrithik playing with their kids, Hrithik called her his ‘closest friend'. Isn't that just so sweet?

Rajkummar Clicks Selfies With Fans

Actor Rajkummar Rao was spotted today dressed in casuals. He was wearing a striped black and white tee with jeans, and he had his shades on. Rajkummar obliged fans who approached him by taking selfies with them. Rajkummar is one of the finest actors in the new generation of Bollywood. His film Stree was a hit with audiences as well as critics. He will be starring in another horror comedy again produced by Dinesh Vijjan. The movie has not been given a title as of now.

Cute Jacket Sanya!

Actress Sanya Malhotra was out in the city looking cute in a black dress which she wore with a baby pink oversized jacket and white sneakers. Sanya last appeared on the big screen in Badhaai Ho alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. A quirky comedy drama, Badhaai Ho opened up to good box office collections.

Beautiful Fatima Sana

Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh was attending an event looking beautiful in a green polka dot dress. Fatima last acted in Thugs of Hindostan with superstars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie was a big disappointment to audiences and critics who had big expectations from it.