 »   »   » Ranveer Singh On Padmaavat: The Reaction To The First Trailer Was Something I Have Never Witnessed

It's Not New For Deepika

Ranveer Singh said, "So many people across the board- audiences, the film fraternity, critics and journalists- unanimously recognize that there is something special in the combination of Sanjay Sir and I. It's not new for Deepika to see her films notch such numbers. However, I'm very happy that Sanjay Sir and I are able to notch our first 200-crore film together."



The Reaction To The First Trailer

"I was anticipating that the film will do big numbers, but I didn't anticipate how high those numbers would be and how quickly they would ride. But generally, I don't think much about numbers. The audience's reaction and their feedback are important to me. The reaction to the first trailer was something that I have never witnessed, certainly not for any of my films or for most Hindi films," he said.



It Shows My Dedication...

"Not every film achieves such numbers, so it's very rare. It feels great, especially because a film of mine has made this kind of money at this stage in my career. So, for a film to do such colossal numbers definitely means a lot to me. It shows that my dedication and commitment towards being the best possible entertainer has paid off in the form of widespread acceptance.''



Meanwhile

Padmaavat is Deepika's Padukone's highest-grossing film. The actress thanked director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her co-stars for making it happen. "I think for me, Ranveer's contribution in the film as well as Shahid's contribution is something that I will always cherish. I think it was very gracious of them to give so much to this film and I am so happy that together we get to celebrate the success," she told IANS.



On A Related Note

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently tweeted, #Padmaavat is in no mood to slow down, despite multiple films [new as well as holdover titles] cutting into the market share... [Week 4] Fri 1.75 cr. Total: ₹ 269.50 cr. India biz... Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.''

