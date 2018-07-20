 »   »   »  Remembering Rajendra Kumar On His 89th Birth Anniversary!

Today, July 20, 2018 is Rajendra Kumar's 89th birth anniversary and the actor was considered as one of the most successful actors during the 1960s so much so that the Indian Government honoured him with the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 1969 for his contribution to Indian cinema. He was born on July 20, 1929 and expired on July 12, 1999 at the age of 69.

Rajendra Kumar was a very joyful man and lovingly nicknamed Jubilee Kumar by the audiences. He has starred in over 80 movies and a few television shows in the span of 5 decades and his most remembered films are Mere Mehboob (1963), Sangam (1964) and also Mother India (1957) which featured Sunil Dutt and Nargis. Almost all of his movies ended up being a hit at the box office during the 1960s.

Trouble came knocking during the 1970s as Rajendra Kumar faced stiff competition from Rajesh Khanna and many of his movies ended up being flops. Sensing trouble, Rajendra Kumar positioned himself to character roles for a few years and was offered the lead role once again in the movie Saajan Bina Suhaagan alongside Nutan (1978). The movie was a superhit at the box office and brought back Rajendra Kumar back in the game.

Rajendra Kumar was last seen on the silver screen in the movie Phool (1993) and television serial Andaz (1995). He succumbed to cancer on July 12, 1999.

