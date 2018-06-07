 »   »   »  Remo D'Souza's Success In Bollywood Is Truly Inspiring!

Director Remo D'Souza is all set to take the super-hit franchise of Race forward with the third installment Race 3. With supercars, high-end action sequences, exotic locations, and A-list cast, this installment of Race franchise have been the talk of the town since its announcement. From being a background dancer for Auzaar movie to now directing the biggest action movies of B-town, Remo's journey in the industry has been truly enriching.

Also Read: Disha Patani Sizzles In A White Monokini & Tiger Shroff Goes Shirtless!



Remo who is an ardent Salman Khan Fan was quite happy when the superstar approached him for the third installment of the action franchise. Salman's larger than life persona, entry sequences has always been intriguing enough for Remo to get glued to the screen for the longest time. To create that same frenzy with Race 3, it has been a challenge for Remo to work with the biggest superstars in the biggest action franchises of Bollywood.



With the action sequences paired with high-end fashion, Remo promises that Race 3 will be a treat for all Salman fans. Recently, Remo D'Souza shared how Ramesh Taurani was in talks with Salman Khan for Race 3. Salman, who has been working closely with the team on developing the script instantly agreed after reading the final draft. It was after that, the superstar roped in Remo D'Souza to the Race 3 family.



Also Read: Shahrukh Khan TROLLS A Salman Khan Fan! So Funny



The director further quoted,"Salman is a producer who cares deeply for his films. He was single-handedly ensuring every step of making Race 3 was smooth. I would discuss action sequences with him and he would share his valuable inputs. -Once the things were locked, Salman sat with me to re- design all the action stunts and sequences in the movie as we were certain that we wanted to take the franchise notches higher".



"Having the opportunity to exercise my vision and be a part of Race 3 in itself is very special. For me, every day on set was a creative discovery. From a choreographer, I evolved into an action director on the sets of Race 3." Remo excitedly expressed his experience in Race 3.



Also Read: Kareena Kapoor BLASTS Feminists For Their Non-stop Lecture, Says She's A Feminist In The RIGHT WAY



Other than Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem, Race 3 will also see high-end action sequences between Jacqueline and Daisy as well. It will be quite intriguing for the audience to see the two ladies in some combat scenes. We already got to see in the trailer a glimpse of what Jacqueline and Daisy has kept in store for us. Other than Salman, Jacqueline, and Bobby, Daisy Shah will be seen portraying one of the intense characters in the movie.



The makers of 'Race 3' have already introduced Daisy Shah's character as "sizzling Sanjana". Her sexy avatar and intriguing fighting sequence have already been doing the round since the movie was announced. After undergoing this stirring experiences, Remo D'Souza, Salman Khan, and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen collaborating for the second time together after Race 3.



Race 3 will feature a larger than life action sequence for Salman Khan, especially envisaged by Remo D'souza, Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Industries Ltd, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.



Also Read: Take A Wild Guess! Kareena Kapoor Had Rejected These 2 Blockbuster Movies