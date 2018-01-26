 »   »   » Republic Day Special! Ranveer Singh REVEALS His Dream Role & It Will Leave You SURPRISED!

What Does Republic Mean To Ranveer Singh?

The actor told DNA, "Our Constitution gives us the fundamental rights which all of us should exercise on a daily basis. One of them is Right to Equality and I strongly believe that equality leads to mutual respect and that's what makes all the difference within communities, race, gender, and religion."



His Fond Memories From His School Days

Ranveer shared, "During my school days, I remember waking up early to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony. I would sing the national anthem while seeing the tricolour unfurling. I felt proud. I still get that feeling every time I render it."



Are The Directors Listening?

While we have seen Ranveer play different roles on screen, the actor is yet to essay an army officer. When pointed out this observation, he revealed that he is desperately waiting for someone to offer him an inspiring role of an army officer and that it is one of his dream roles. "To be honest, it's my dream role. I'm waiting for someone to offer me an inspiring story that makes me emotional."



He Will Agree To Do The Film Immediately

"I will do that film right away. It will be my tribute to the men in uniform who stare down enemies and death every single day. It will be an honour for me," Ranveer said.



Ranveer Has Some Advice For The Youngsters

We are an extremely patriotic country! As an actor, I have the privilege to meet so many youngsters and I see how much they want to do for our country. To me that's patriotism. They want to serve the nation better and make India the best country in the world. We, young Indians, are as rooted and in awe of their country's unique historical legacy as previous generations. I learn from my fellow brothers and sisters every single day. I love that we, as a nation, are so self-aware about our strengths, identity, and how hard we are working every single day to protect, treasure and grow our country's legacy. My advice to them is - be proud, work hard, stay humble and do your bit to make the world a better place," the actor concluded.



On The Work Front

Ranveer is currently busy shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy which pairs him with Alia Bhatt for the very first time. The actor has also signed Rohit Shetty's Simmba which has him essaying a cop.

