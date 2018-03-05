 »   »   » REVEALED! Here's Why Priyanka Chopra Had To DITCH The Oscar Awards This Year

Last year when Priyanka Chopra graced the Oscars red carpet looking like a vision in white in a Ralph and Russo gown, the entire nation went gaga over PeeCee's drooling avatar.
However this time, fans were in for a major disappointment when Priyanka decided to give Oscars 2018 a miss! Want to know the reason behind PC's 'disappearance' this year? Scroll down to read more-
She Was All Set For The Big Day
Reportedly Priyanka Chopra was all set to attend the 90th Academy Awards this year.
Oh No!
But the actress had to skip the Oscars since she fell ill at the last minute.
We Missed You, PC!
Priyanka later took to Instagram and in one of the stories wrote, "I wish all my friends nominated tonight all the very best! So sick but wishing everyone from bed. Can't wait to know the winners #oscars2018 " We wish the 'Quantico' actress a speedy recovery.
Her Stunning Appearance At Oscars 2017
Priyanka Chopra looked like million bucks when she attended the Oscars last year. The actress had even hosted a segment of the prestigious awards.
Do We Need To Tell You Why She Rules Over Our Hearts?
PC looked stunning in a structured and bold bodice and completed her look with sleek hair, nude lips, drop earrings and chunky bracelet. This girl is nothing less than a stunner!
Baywatch Diaries
The actress was also caught catching up with her 'Baywatch' co-star Dwayne Johnson at the red carpet. These two looked so cute together!
Currently Priyanka is busy shooting for the third season of 'Quantico'. On the home front, there are various reports doing the rounds that she might give her nod to star in a sequel to 'Aitraaz'.