 »   »   » REVEALED! Salman Khan's Bharat Will Go On Floors In Europe, Read More Details

After Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar are teaming for the third time for Bharat. Word is that the team will kick-start the shooting of the film in Europe.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar will soon be starting the look tests with his leading man Salman who is currently filming the third installment of the Race franchise in Bangkok.



Reportedly the film has Salman sporting five different looks over a span of 70 years starting with the 1940s.



Talking about the same, Ali had shared earlier, "We have just locked the script. The idea is to make Salman look the way he appeared in Maine Pyar Kiya - from the time he began his career to now. But we will know how much we can achieve only after our complete research is done."



He had further added that that they will use an age-reduction technique to achieve what they have envisioned. He said, "We are in talks with the prosthetics and VFX team of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. They had worked on the Shahrukh Khan-starrer Fan, too."



Ali has taken off to Europe on a recee. The director's team is already in the Queen's City doing their preliminary research. A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, "From there they will go into a full scout in Spain, Poland, Portugal and Malta. Additionally, there is heavy research with experts from abroad on the look and feel of the period from 1947 to 2010. The film will also be shot at Punjab, Delhi and Abu Dhabi."



Superstar Salman will take his Dabangg tour to Nepal with his co-stars, followed by the final schedule of Race 3 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, once he is back from his Bangkok's shooting schedule.



The actor will be filming Dabangg 3 and Bharat simultaneously. Post which he will start off with the season 3 of his reality show Dus ka Dum.



Meanwhile there have been various speculations about who would play Salman's leading lady in Bharat. Rumours suggested that Katrina Kaif might essay his heroine. However Ali had refuted all those reports and tweeted, "The only Cast locked till now is @BeingSalmanKhan in and as #Bharat



Continuing the tradition of releasing his films on the festive occasion of Eid, Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has blocked the auspicious date for his 2019 release titled 'Bharat'.



The film is an official remake of the 2014 Korean drama Ode to My Father.

