 »   »   » REVEALED! Salman Khan's Race 3 Climax To Feature This Important Scene Shot In Jungles Of Thailand

The Climax Scene Will Feature A High Octane- Chase Scene

Yes, you heard that right! The high octane chase sequence will form the climax scene of the action thriller. While the Race franchise has always offered thrilling action sequences for the climax, the upcoming film gets an upgrade as the Tiger Zinda Hai star performs the action.



Salman And Jacqueline Switch On Their Action Mode

Confirming the same a source from the production house said, "The past week saw us filming at the Floating Market and Rose Garden in Bangkok. Next week, we will shift to the jungles of Kanchanaburi province to can the action sequence, which sees Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez running through the dense shrubs as they are chased by the villains".



This Sounds Interesting

The action scenes choreographed by action director Anal Arau, will include kickboxing and hand-to-hand combat.











Jacqueline Tries Out Something New

While Jacqueline Fernandez is new to the genre, Salman Khan has an expertise in the action genre. His last action outing Tiger Zinda Hai scored high at the box office breaking records.



The actress too has been training hard to fit in the action avatar as the actress took Mixed Martial Arts training for the past four months for the film.



In order to achieve higher endurance level and more agility, Jacqueline Fernandez began working out under fitness trainer Namrata Purohit's guidance as soon as she signed the project.



Besides training in Mixed Martial Arts which includes Jiu Jitsu, boxing, kickboxing and Thai boxing, she also took up Electric Muscle Stimulation (EMS) sessions. EMS sessions help maximise your muscular effort by engaging a greater percentage of muscle fibres. That's how Jackie is at her fittest today.







Remo Spills The Beans

Confirming the same, director Remo D'Souza said, "We are shooting an extensive action sequence in the virgin jungles of Thailand."









