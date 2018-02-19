 »   »   » REVEALED! Salman Khan's Race 3 Climax To Feature This Important Scene Shot In Jungles Of Thailand

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are currently busy shooting for Remo D'Souza's Race 3 in Bangkok, Thailand.
We hear that after shooting the sizzling romantic track, the lead pair will be shooting for an extensive 10-day long action sequence for the film which will also be a part of Race 3's climax scene.
Here's some hottest scoop about the scene that will leave you with more anticipation for this much-awaited flick...
The Climax Scene Will Feature A High Octane- Chase Scene
Yes, you heard that right! The high octane chase sequence will form the climax scene of the action thriller. While the Race franchise has always offered thrilling action sequences for the climax, the upcoming film gets an upgrade as the Tiger Zinda Hai star performs the action.
Salman And Jacqueline Switch On Their Action Mode
Confirming the same a source from the production house said, "The past week saw us filming at the Floating Market and Rose Garden in Bangkok. Next week, we will shift to the jungles of Kanchanaburi province to can the action sequence, which sees Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez running through the dense shrubs as they are chased by the villains".
This Sounds Interesting
The action scenes choreographed by action director Anal Arau, will include kickboxing and hand-to-hand combat.
Jacqueline Tries Out Something New
While Jacqueline Fernandez is new to the genre, Salman Khan has an expertise in the action genre. His last action outing Tiger Zinda Hai scored high at the box office breaking records.
The actress too has been training hard to fit in the action avatar as the actress took Mixed Martial Arts training for the past four months for the film.
In order to achieve higher endurance level and more agility, Jacqueline Fernandez began working out under fitness trainer Namrata Purohit's guidance as soon as she signed the project.
Besides training in Mixed Martial Arts which includes Jiu Jitsu, boxing, kickboxing and Thai boxing, she also took up Electric Muscle Stimulation (EMS) sessions. EMS sessions help maximise your muscular effort by engaging a greater percentage of muscle fibres. That's how Jackie is at her fittest today.
Remo Spills The Beans
Confirming the same, director Remo D'Souza said, "We are shooting an extensive action sequence in the virgin jungles of Thailand."
Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.
Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.