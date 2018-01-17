 »   »   » REVEALED! Salman Khan Will Look YOUNGER In Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat; Don't Miss The Details

Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar are all set to score a hat-trick with Bharat after working together on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The film is an official remake of the South Korean movie 'An Ode To My Father'. Reportedly Bharat will chronicles the superstar's journey from the age of 18-70 and we now hear that the 52 year old actor will even look like how he did during his Maine Pyaar Kiya days. We have all the details for you straight from the horse's mouth...



This Sounds Pretty Intriguing Director Ali Abbas Zafar was quoted as saying to DNA, "We have just locked the script. The idea is to make Salman look the way he appeared in Maine Pyar Kiya - from the time he began his career to now. But we will know how much we can achieve only after our complete research is done."





VFX & Prosthetics Will Come To Their Aid Ali revealed that they will reportedly use an age-reduction technique to achieve what they have envisioned. He added, "We are in talks with the prosthetics and VFX team of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. They had worked on the Shahrukh Khan-starrer Fan, too."





Salman Hates Using Prosthetics In one of his earlier interviews, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor had confessed that he hates using prosthetics as it aggravates his nerve disorder (trigeminal neuralgia).

Ali Will Be Careful The filmmaker said, "I know Salman doesn't like a lot of prosthetics and make-up, so we will have to design something that doesn't bother him too much because he's the central character."

Will They Seek Help Of Technology? He further added, "We are figuring out other ways of doing it. Benjamin Button came a decade ago and during this time, a lot has happened with respect to technology. Many things can be done with VFX. So, we might not need too much prosthetics or make-up."





But One Thing Is Sure; Fans Will Be In For A Treat Ali concluded, "He's such a good-looking man. He will work a little harder, as I keep pushing him to lose more weight and look younger. He can reduce weight and look 10 years younger within four weeks." Well, we too agree with this!







Earlier while talking to a leading tabloid, producer Atul Agnihotri had revealed, "That film (An Ode To My Father) is just the starting point for ours but since it was an inspiration, we wanted in all fairness to officially own it and acquired the remake rights before going ahead with Bharat. It starts in 1947 and ends in 2000 and is the journey of a country and also a person, both of whom go by the name of Bharat."



The film is slated for an Eid 2019 release.

