 »   »   » REVEALED! Shahid Kapoor's 37th Birthday Celebrations Won't Be A Star-Studded Fare For This Reason

Shahid Would Be Giving Grand Birthday Celebrations A Miss

We hear that the 'Padmaavat' actor will be celebrating the day by attending a satsang in Beas, the river-town near Amritsar, with wife Mira Rajput, daughter Misha and parents-in-law, Vikramaditya and Bela.



He Wants To Keep It Low-Key

Unlike last year, where the actor had hosted a star-studded sun-downer at his sea-facing residence, the birthday boy is keeping it low-key this year.



Shahid Wants To Go Spiritual

A source revealed, "Shahid and Mira missed Valentine's Day and the actor wanted to keep up with the annual tradition of celebrating birthdays with satsangs and a visit to Beas."



A Short-Break From Work

Shahid who is currently shooting for Shree Narayan Singh's Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttarakhand, is taking a short break from the shoot for his birthday.



Don't Miss These New Pics From The Sets

We must say Shahid's droolworthy looks is making our hearts flutter! Do you feel the same folks?



Here's Why Shahid Took Up This Film

The actor had told a leading daily, "'Shree Narayan Singh, who earlier made Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, will be directing this film. Toilet was also about a social issue, and this time he chose an issue on electricity. So it's a relatable subject. I'm excited to start with this new project. Now that Padmaavat has released, it's out of my system. I can move on. I was stuck on Padmaavat all this while."

