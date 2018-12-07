 »   »   »  REVEALED! This Is When Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Will Host Their Wedding Reception In Mumbai

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 — LIVE Updates
-
- Tata Harrier Review And Test Drive — The New Direction For Tata Motors
- Australia vs India — LIVE Updates From Day 2
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ Leaked Image Renders Suggests Four Rear Cameras
- Kedarnath Movie Review: Smashing Debut By Sara Ali Khan
- 12 Health Benefits Of Urad Dal
- SBI's MOD Scheme: Earn Interest On Your Current A/c As Well
- City Secrets from The Streets Of Bangalore
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married as per western and Indian traditions in Jodhpur on 2nd and 3rd December. For the Christian wedding, the actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a customized Ralph Lauren gown with a 75-foot long veil. Nick picked up an outfit by the same designer. For the Indian wedding, both of them dazzled in Sabyasachi outfits.
The wedding was followed by a reception in New Delhi which was by leading designers, politicians and industrialists along with Priyanka's relatives from her paternal and maternal side. Now we hear that the couple will soon be hosting another wedding reception in Mumbai.
Priyanka-Nick's Mumbai Reception Date Revealed
According to a Pinkvilla report, Priyanka and Nick will be hosting their wedding reception in Mumbai on 20th December, 2018 which will see the presence of Priyanka's industry colleagues and friends.
Priyanka Is On Cloud Nine
Earlier at her wedding reception in Delhi, Priyanka was quoted as saying to reporters, ""On a scale of 1 to 10 in happiness, I'm on 12."
When Nick Revealed Why He Chose To Marry Priyanka After A 'Whirlwind' Romance
"Both of our parents actually got married pretty quickly after meeting each other. Mine were three months and her parents 10 days. People always say 'you know when you know' - but really, 'you know when you know," Nick was quoted as saying by Hello magazine.
PeeCee Talks About Sentimental Meaning Behind The Celebrations
"I love that our wedding is a religious mash up. We are taking beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and we are personalising them in a way that makes sense for us. It's been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way."
Here's What Made Nick Fall In Love With Indian Culture Even More
When quizzed about which element of the Indian wedding surprised him the most, Nick told the magazine, "Just how thoughtful it is... finding the meaning behind every detail really just made me fall in love with the culture even more."
ALSO READ: Madhu Chopra CRIED When She Saw Priyanka Dressed As A Bride; Calls Nick, 'The Best Son-In-Law'