 »   »   »  REVEALED! This Is When Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Will Host Their Wedding Reception In Mumbai

Priyanka-Nick's Mumbai Reception Date Revealed

According to a Pinkvilla report, Priyanka and Nick will be hosting their wedding reception in Mumbai on 20th December, 2018 which will see the presence of Priyanka's industry colleagues and friends.

Priyanka Is On Cloud Nine

Earlier at her wedding reception in Delhi, Priyanka was quoted as saying to reporters, ""On a scale of 1 to 10 in happiness, I'm on 12."

When Nick Revealed Why He Chose To Marry Priyanka After A 'Whirlwind' Romance

"Both of our parents actually got married pretty quickly after meeting each other. Mine were three months and her parents 10 days. People always say 'you know when you know' - but really, 'you know when you know," Nick was quoted as saying by Hello magazine.

PeeCee Talks About Sentimental Meaning Behind The Celebrations

"I love that our wedding is a religious mash up. We are taking beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and we are personalising them in a way that makes sense for us. It's been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way."

Here's What Made Nick Fall In Love With Indian Culture Even More

When quizzed about which element of the Indian wedding surprised him the most, Nick told the magazine, "Just how thoughtful it is... finding the meaning behind every detail really just made me fall in love with the culture even more."