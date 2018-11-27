 »   »   »  Rhea Chakraborty Raises The Temperature With Her New Beachy Pictures From the Maldives!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Cleric With Live Bullet Caught While Meeting Kejriwal
-
- Nokia 7.1 India-Launch Pegged For December 6
- Aamir Khan Apologises For The Failure Of Thugs Of Hindostan
- KTM Duke 125 Vs Duke 200 — A Brief Comparison
- HWC 2018: All you need to know on India
- 10 Haunting Signs That Death Is Near
- 6 Steps To Earn More Money From Fixed Deposits
- A Travel Guide To Junnar: Birthplace Of Shivaji Maharaj
The weather is cold all over the country and special thanks to Rhea Chakraborty for raising the temperature to a whole new level with her latest Instagram pictures as she holidays in the Maldives along with her friends. Rhea is seen soaking in the sun and walking by the seashore, giving all her followers serious holiday goals. Taking a vacation by the beach is everyone's dream and she's doing just that. Check out Rhea Chakraborty's Maldivian holiday pictures below!
But First, Selfie!
Rhea Chakraborty shared her first selfie from the Maldives as she's seen sporting a bikini and captioned the image as, "Maldivian smile." Well, once you're on the beaches of the Maldives, the smile comes naturally.
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty is seen chilling holding a glass of wine and captioned the picture as, "Wine a day, keeps the doctor away. #rheality #islandlife."
Oh La La
Rhea Chakraborty is taking a well-deserved holiday in the Maldives after working on her recently released movie Jalebi. Also, this picture of Rhea received the highest number of likes compared to her other Maldivian pictures.
A Happy Rhea Chakraborty
Apart from the pictures, Rhea Chakraborty's caption in all the pictures seem to be quite interesting and she captioned this image perfectly as, "Laugh a lot, because one day all your teeth will fall off #rheality."
Chilling By The Beach
Rhea Chakraborty is giving all her followers holiday goals and since it's the year end, we're sure that several of them have planned for a long and deserved break already.
Maldives Is Heaven
Imagine walking by the beach in the Maldives and soaking in the sun. It'll wipe away all your worries for a day and Rhea Chakraborty is doing just that. So lucky, folks!
Fun In The Sun
Rhea Chakraborty is seen having some fun in the sun while chilling on the beach and she captioned the picture as, "Dancing to the beats of the waves #rheality."
Most Read: Rakhi Sawant: Tanushree Dutta Had Lesbian S*x With Me & She Has Raped Other Women Too, I Have Proof