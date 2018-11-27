 »   »   »  Rhea Chakraborty Raises The Temperature With Her New Beachy Pictures From the Maldives!

But First, Selfie!

Rhea Chakraborty shared her first selfie from the Maldives as she's seen sporting a bikini and captioned the image as, "Maldivian smile." Well, once you're on the beaches of the Maldives, the smile comes naturally.

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty is seen chilling holding a glass of wine and captioned the picture as, "Wine a day, keeps the doctor away. #rheality #islandlife."

Oh La La

Rhea Chakraborty is taking a well-deserved holiday in the Maldives after working on her recently released movie Jalebi. Also, this picture of Rhea received the highest number of likes compared to her other Maldivian pictures.

A Happy Rhea Chakraborty

Apart from the pictures, Rhea Chakraborty's caption in all the pictures seem to be quite interesting and she captioned this image perfectly as, "Laugh a lot, because one day all your teeth will fall off #rheality."

Chilling By The Beach

Rhea Chakraborty is giving all her followers holiday goals and since it's the year end, we're sure that several of them have planned for a long and deserved break already.

Maldives Is Heaven

Imagine walking by the beach in the Maldives and soaking in the sun. It'll wipe away all your worries for a day and Rhea Chakraborty is doing just that. So lucky, folks!

Fun In The Sun

Rhea Chakraborty is seen having some fun in the sun while chilling on the beach and she captioned the picture as, "Dancing to the beats of the waves #rheality."