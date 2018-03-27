 »   »   » Rhea Chakraborty: I'd Like To Do Roles Like Alia Bhatt’s In Udta Punjab

Rhea Chakraborty who debuted in Bollywood with the film Mere Dad Ki Maruti in 2013, didn't really get a break in the industry and only starred in a couple of films and that too as a side actress in most of it. However, the actress is working hard to made it big and we're sure that sooner or later she'll reach her full potential and make a name for herself. She opend up to HT by saying that she'd love to do roles such as Alia Bhatt's in Udta Punjab and wants to experiment doing an intense film.

"I have done a lot of love stories and comedy roles, and that's why I want to do something more intense [now]. Alia Bhatt's role in Udta Punjab is something I would like to do. Nobody can replace Alia in the movie, and she did a fabulous job, but I would love to do such roles. Maybe once I do too many intense films, I would want [to go back to do] comedy roles."



Rhea Chakraborty also opened up about the issue of star kids Vs outsiders and said that only talent can sustain an actor in Bollywood. "I don't think anyone can make it in Bollywood without talent and hard work and it applies to all fields." When asked if family ties help star kids get a better start in the industry, Rhea said to HT,



"Of course, because of family ties, a few stars do get more opportunities [than others]. But later on, it depends on how good or bad [talented] you are. There are star kids who have got many chances and been around but couldn't make it, and for someone like Alia, she didn't need to be anyone's daughter to make her mark in Bollywood. She would have made it anyway."



Rhea Chakraborty's latest movie Bank Chor which released in 2017, didn't make a mark at the box office and went without a trace. She currently has no Bollywood offers at hand but we do hope to see her on the silver screen sooner or later.



