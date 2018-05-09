 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor's Sister Rhea Kapoor Says A BIG Thank You To The Wedding Planners!

Such A Dreamy Venue

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding venue looks so dreamy and straight out of a fairytale. This has to be the best wedding venue of the year.

Worked On The Details For Months

The wedding planners revealed on their Instagram handle that they've been working on every minute detail for months and also thanked Rhea Kapoor for her trust and faith in them.

Here's What They Had To Say About Designing The Wedding Venue

"Its finally started! Feeling absolutely overwhelmed! The journey has been extremely special. We have been working on this project for months and its been the most insane design experience. Congratulations to the most warm and beautiful person @sonamkapoor and the biggest thank you to my absolute favorite @rheakapoor for trusting us with all her heart. Just the beginning of our most special wedding of the year."

Most Special Day

Kudos to the team for making Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding look nothing less than a dream and all their blood, sweat and tears have finally paid off.