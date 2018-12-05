English
Uri Trailer: The Vicky Kaushal Starrer Gives Goosebumps & Will Make You Feel Patriotic!

    The trailer of Uri starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam is out and will give you goosebumps and also make you feel patriotic all at the same time. Uri is based on the real-life tragic story of surgical strikes, where the Indian soldiers were first attacked by the enemies at the border and a few days later the Government deployed the Indian army to destroy Pakistani bunkers and were successful in doing so as they ripped the Pakistani military bunkers, base, equipments and several other targets in their reach and was a major defeat to Pakistan.

    Watch the trailer of Uri starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam below...

    It's such an amazing trailer, right? Uri shows the might of the Indian army and is an example to the enemies out there stating that if they attack us, their end is near and imminent. For the uninitiated, - On September 18, 2016, 19 Indian soldiers were brutally killed in a cowardly early morning attack by Pakistani terrorists at the 12 Infantry Brigade headquarters in Uri. The sad part is that the Pakistani army were involved with the terrorists during the attacks.

    In response to the terrorist attack by Pakistan, the Government ordered the Indian Army's Special Forces to carry out "surgical strikes" on terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) on September 29, 2016 and gave a huge blow to Pakistan that they'll never forget for the rest of their lives.

    Uri is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Aditya Dhar. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on January 11, 2019.

    Read more about: uri vicky kaushal yami gautam
