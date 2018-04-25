 »   »   » Richa Chadda Defends Saroj Khan's Casting Couch Statement, Kamal Haasan Hits Out Against Her

Saroj Khan ruffled a lot of feathers with her cheap and disgusting comments while defending the casting couch and she received a lot of criticism from all corners. While most of them lashed out at her vile statements, Richa Chadda came forward and defended Saroj Khan and accused others of making a mountain of a molehill. She opened to ANI and supported Saroj Khan by saying,

"I think people are making mountain of molehill. There's narrative that people in Bollywood are the worst and indulge in malpractices which isn't the case. She (Saroj Khan) meant to say (that) it takes place in all industries, why is Bollywood being singled out?."

Kamal Haasan also lashed out against Saroj Khan for her casting couch statements and said that it reduces a woman as a mere object of pleasure. He hit out against her by saying, "It is the right of a woman to refuse to sit, lie down or kick away the couch. And no woman shall talk in favour of it and reduce the rights of my sister and my daughters who are also in the industry. We use the couch to sleep on, to sleep away from our worries with or without anyone. That's your will."

Saroj Khan came under fire after her stint at a television debate panel and her statement were, "This has been going on since the beginning of time. It hasn't started now. Someone or the other always tries to take advantage of every other girl. The people in the government do it too. Then why are you after the film industry? It provides livelihood at least. It does not rape and leave you. It depends upon the girl and what she wants to do. If you don't want to fall in wrong hands, you won't. If you have art (talent), then why would you sell yourself? Don't take film industry's name, it is everything for us."

However, Saroj Khan has apologised for her statements for defending the casting couch and her apology was just a simple, "I apologise for my statement." We wonder if she really meant that she's sorry, folks! It doesn't seem like she meant it wholeheartedly though.

