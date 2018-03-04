 »   »   » I Don't Want To Live A Fake & Manufactured Life In The Film Industry: Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha

While personally Richa is clear of how she wants to go about her career, the actor is baffled by how the industry struggles to slot her. Though she was noticed in her debut Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Nagma Khatoon in Anurag Kashyap's acclaimed Gangs of Wasseypur was her breakout role.

Gangs of Wasseypur

The 2012 film, however, put her in a zone where she was afraid of being typecast, that Richa consciously tried to shed the image. "I think the industry struggles in trying to slot me. I am not a kurta-jhola type of actress, I have consciously chosen to be glamorous. That's the identity I chose because I was so afraid of being stereotyped after ‘Gangs...' so that's what I went for. So, I think they struggle a little bit to slot me."

An Outsider

Despite making wrong choices initially in her career, Richa says she is happy the way things have turned out for her. "I think I only made mistakes in the beginning of my career. But after that I have been conscious of the films I want to be in. It is a tough choice. I am a woman, an outsider who wants to be a part of quality films and I won't even sleep around. So I am in extreme minority with the kind of work I want to do," she says.

Stand By Your Choices

There is, of course, a price to pay for being selective but for the actor it is largely materialistic - "no penthouse, or a fancy bungalow or millions of followers". "But you have to choose and stand by your choices," she adds.

3 Storeys

Richa is now looking forward to the release of her next, 3 Storeys. The film produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and B4U Motion Pictures, also features Renuka Shahane and Sharman Joshi, among others. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 9.