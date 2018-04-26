 »   »   » Richa Chadda Is A HYPOCRITE, Twitterati Hits Out For Defending Saroj Khan's Casting Couch Comments!

Related Articles
Anyone coming in defence of Saroj Khan's cheap and disgusting comments about defending the casting couch is being subjected to severe criticism and Richa Chadda is the latest target of the twitterati wrath. While several celebs like Kamal Haasan, Sophie Choudry and Sri Reddy thrashed Saroj Khan for the reckless and senseless comments, it was Richa Chadda who came out and defended her casting couch statements by saying that people are making a mountain of a molehill.
Point to be noted is that Richa Chadda herself spoke out against the casting couch during the release of Fukrey Returns and alleged that a 'mystery man' aka a nameless film-maker approached her and stated how awful she felt about the whole scenario. It's good that she took a stand against it back then and people praised her for it. It now looks like she did it just to promote her film and we have no idea if the incident really happened. Check out how twitterati called out on Richa Chadda below!
Twitterati Lashes Out Against Richa Chadda
A user asked Richa Chadda to grow a spine and take a stand for young and upcoming female actresses and not go just where the senior celebrity wind blows.
Bollywood Stands For Hypocrisy
Another user stated that Bollywood actually stands for hypocrisy and is a double edged sword which swings whichever way it feels is good for their own agenda.
Using Casting Couch As Publicity Stunt?
Twitterati rightfully called out Richa Chadda by saying that she previously used the casting couch topic just to promote her movie and nobody should take her seriously henceforth.
Richa Chadda Is Her Own PR
A user lashed out against Richa Chadda saying that she's her own PR and her PR stunt has failed badly. She even questioned as to who really is the 'mystery man' that she stated during the release of Fukrey Returns.
Richa The Hypocrite
To keep it in plain and simple terms, this user spoke what everyone feels in just four words - "Hypocrisy at its peak," he said.
