 »   »   » Richa Chadda Is A HYPOCRITE, Twitterati Hits Out For Defending Saroj Khan's Casting Couch Comments!

Twitterati Lashes Out Against Richa Chadda

A user asked Richa Chadda to grow a spine and take a stand for young and upcoming female actresses and not go just where the senior celebrity wind blows.



Bollywood Stands For Hypocrisy

Another user stated that Bollywood actually stands for hypocrisy and is a double edged sword which swings whichever way it feels is good for their own agenda.



Using Casting Couch As Publicity Stunt?

Twitterati rightfully called out Richa Chadda by saying that she previously used the casting couch topic just to promote her movie and nobody should take her seriously henceforth.



Richa Chadda Is Her Own PR

A user lashed out against Richa Chadda saying that she's her own PR and her PR stunt has failed badly. She even questioned as to who really is the 'mystery man' that she stated during the release of Fukrey Returns.



Richa The Hypocrite

To keep it in plain and simple terms, this user spoke what everyone feels in just four words - "Hypocrisy at its peak," he said.

