 »   »   » Richa Chadha: When There's Big Money Involved, People Tend To Bend Over Backwards

Richa Chadha's recently released movie Fukrey Returns crossed the 100 Crores mark at the box office and the actress believes that one can't please everyone with whatever you do. She got into the 'high stakes' while doing a film and said that the huge money involved in the project tend to bend people over backwards. She said to HT,

Also Read: RED HOT! Ananya Pandey's Cousin Alanna Panday Is The Girl To Watch Out For!

"Unfortunately, when your money is at stake, or if you've taken money from an investor, you become liable to them. Then, it is not about self-respect anymore, you have to negotiate around it. That's a downfall. The film-maker already has a different battle to fight because someone or the other gets offended. There is a huge amount of money involved and then people do tend to bend over backward, and that is understandable."

She further commented, "The fear of a project not working in your favour always exists. You can never please people. I read a review of Masaan and some didn't like my performance in it, while others said it was my best performance ever. So, it's just about diversity of opinion. Not everyone likes everything,"

Also Read: SO FUNNY! Saif Ali Khan Compares Taimur To A Drunk Baby

"You do one kind of films, and they say it's good, but not commercial, and if you take up a commercial project, they will call you a sell-out. The only thing I have discovered is that you can't keep everyone happy," Richa Chadha summed it up.

Also Read: Asin Shares A Peek-a-boo Picture Of Her Baby Girl On He 2nd Wedding Anniversary!