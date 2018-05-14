 »   »   » Richa Chadha Regrets Signing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Sarbjit; Says She Felt Misused In The Film

Related Articles
Richa Chadha is one talented actress and is popular for her roles in films like Masaan, Gangs Of Wasseypur and Fukrey. The actress will be next seen in Daas Dev alongside Aditi Rao Hydari and while promoting the film, she opened up about if she feels bad that despite being talented, mainstream filmmakers are not collaborating with her enough for a protagonist's role?
While answering Richa Chadha gave examples of her two films - Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh starrer Ram Leela and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Randeep Hooda starrer Sarbjit and the actress is clearly miffed with Sarbjit director. Read on to know why she said she felt misused in the film.
Richa Isn't Miffed With Mr Bhansali
"Look, if the producer is looking for a business of Rs 100 crore from a film, they need a star like Deepika Padukone to pull it off and it is purely a professional reason. I am okay with all that. I am not here to make money anyway. I want to leave a mark on every project that I take up, every film that I do," Richa told IANS.
But She Is A Bit Upset With Omung Kumar
"I would say that only in Sarbjit, I felt misused. I regretted choosing the film, but Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela was a great experience. My character was pretty substantial. As long as my choice of the film gives me a chance to do that, I will continue choosing quality," she added.
Did You Know Richa Was Asked To Play Hrithik's Mother?
Speaking about the same, Richa said, "Yes, that is true, and I think that was a really stupid idea of the person who offered me that role. I think he was smoking something wrong."
But She Played The Role Of A Mother In Gangs Of Wasseypur
"That was a huge risk that I took at that point in time for which nobody appreciated me. There are people who thought that I am much older than what my actual age was. But people also understood my calibre as an actor," said Richa.
Richa Also Reveals Her Favourite Character So Far!
As expected, Richa said, "Of course, Bholi Punjaban (in Fukrey) is one of the roles that has given me a lot of love from the audience. It was a very empowering role of a woman who runs her business like a gangster with so much confidence.
It was a very well made film and I think that is how a commercial film should be, with good content, and it will earn money at the box office as well."
Richa Is Also Thankful That Masaan Fell Into Her Lap
"I think I am so lucky that I started in 2012 and in 2015, my film was receiving two awards at the Cannes Film Festival. I will always be thankful to Neeraj Ghaywan for giving me the role," said Richa.
Richa Chadha Further Adds..
"People mostly think about a character where they will get to look good, two song-dance sequences for visibility... but that is not how it works. I think it is the responsibility of an actor to add value and meaning to the character that is written in the script.
We bring life to the characters through our performance. So I could be playing anything -- whether a cameo or the main lead -- but as an actor I will create an impact to the narration. We all get a script to perform, what makes the difference is how we utilise the opportunity to excel."
