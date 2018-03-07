 »   »   » Richa Chadha To Play Adult Film Star Shakeela In Biopic

Actor Richa Chadha will play the role of real-life adult film star Shakeela in her biopic which will be directed by Indrajit Lankesh.

Shakeela is one of the biggest stars of the 90s fromKerala and has acted in several adult films in languages spanning Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film will go on floors next month and will chronicle the life of Shakeela who entered the film business at the age of 16 and traces her life journey from there.

"The film is the story of Shakeela, one of the most famous actors from Malayalam cinema from the 90s who rose to a spectacular amount of fame. Her fans were spread across Asia and she earned fanfare as a woman which back then was unheard of," said a spokesperson for Richa.

"The film's script was exciting and is a great story to tell and the story will make for a great watch for the audience. The preparations will begin soon and the film should be going on floors in end April or May," he added.

On a related note, recently Richa Chadha said that she doesn't wanna fake life in B-town. She was quoted as saying, "I want to be as real as possible. I aim to be that. I can't keep changing myself according to how someone sees me."

"'Oh this project is happening so be nice to that person', I can't work like that. I know actresses who do this, I have fallen out with many of them."

"If you are turning 40, just be graceful, don't get into teenager outfits, put two hair bands and go 'aww'. Don't do that! Don't be stupid. I don't want to live that life. It is so fake, so manufactured. I am not interested."

On the work front, Richa will be next seen in 3 Storeys. Richa's role is that of a femme fatale who lives alone in the Chawl, she knows her way out from major situations. Her character is not much talked about in the film as well but is definitely one of the important characters in the film.

Inputs From PTI

