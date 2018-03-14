English
 »   »   » RIP! Raees Actor Narendra Jha Passes Away Due To Heart-Attack

Posted By:
It's been a terrible year for Bollywood! After Sridevi and 'Shammi' aunty, the film industry has lost yet another gem. Actor Narendra Jha succumbed to heart attack this morning at 5am. He was 55.

Sources reveal that he was at his farmhouse in Wada where he succumbed to a heart attack. This was the third attack that he has had over the years.

Known to be one of the most versatile actors in the film industry, Narendra was last seen in Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil. He is also known for his roles in films like 'Haider', 'Raees', 'Mohenjo Daro' and others. The actor was also a part of Prabhas- Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho.

He also dabbled with television and was part of iconic shows 'Itihaas' and 'Shanti'.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to mourn the loss of one of the most talented actors in B-town. Here's what they wrote-

We offer our heart-felt condolences to his family.

