 »   »   » RIP! Raees Actor Narendra Jha Passes Away Due To Heart-Attack

Sunny Deol co actor Narendra Jha PASSES AWAY ! | FilmiBeat

It's been a terrible year for Bollywood! After Sridevi and 'Shammi' aunty, the film industry has lost yet another gem. Actor Narendra Jha succumbed to heart attack this morning at 5am. He was 55.

Sources reveal that he was at his farmhouse in Wada where he succumbed to a heart attack. This was the third attack that he has had over the years.

Known to be one of the most versatile actors in the film industry, Narendra was last seen in Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil. He is also known for his roles in films like 'Haider', 'Raees', 'Mohenjo Daro' and others. The actor was also a part of Prabhas- Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho.

He also dabbled with television and was part of iconic shows 'Itihaas' and 'Shanti'.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to mourn the loss of one of the most talented actors in B-town. Here's what they wrote-

What a shocker! Narendra Jha? This profession is truly a killer. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 14, 2018

It’s really shocking to hear about the sad demise of our friend #NarendraJha who was a brillinat actor & a great human being. Will miss U. #RIP. pic.twitter.com/vbpMzCRweP — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) March 14, 2018

Awww. That’s so sad. He was a lovely human being. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 https://t.co/9h5m1mHZkT — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 14, 2018

Deeply saddened with the news Worked with him on several shows.. including 'Raavan' where he played the title role with sheer brilliance..Narendra Jha,RIP — Ashvini Yardi (@AshviniYardi) March 14, 2018

We offer our heart-felt condolences to his family.