English
 »   »   »  RIP Mohammad Aziz: These 5 Songs Of The Veteran Singer Are A Must-Have In Your Playlist!

RIP Mohammad Aziz: These 5 Songs Of The Veteran Singer Are A Must-Have In Your Playlist!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Mohammad Aziz: Here are top 10 songs of the legendary singer | FilmiBeat

    It's a big loss for the Hindi film industry. Yesterday, veteran singer Mohammad Aziz passed away following a cardiac arrest at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. He was 64 years old. 

    Born in West Bengal's Ashoknagar, it was Anu Malik who gave him his first big break with 'Mard Taangewala' from Mard. Over a career spanning over three decades, he went on to work with big names from the music industry like Kalyanji-Anandji, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Rahul Dev Burman, Naushad, OP Nayyar, Bappi Lahiri, Rajesh Roshan and Ravindra Jain.

    mai

    Aziz lent his voice to songs of actors including Dilip Kumar, Govinda, Mithun Chakraborty, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor amongst others. He was one of the rare singers who can sing at the 7th note (saatwan sur).

    Here are some of his famous songs that are a must-have in your playlist-

    1. My Name Is Lakhan (Ram Lakhan)

    Over the years, this song has become synonymous with Anil Kapoor. Apart from the actor's energetic signature step, it was Mohammad Aziz's melodious voice which made the track even more memorable.

    2. Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se (Khudgarz)

    Mohammad Aziz's charming voice coupled with Govinda-Neelam's electrifying chemistry made this track a super-hit.

    3. Aye Watan Tere Liye (Karma)

    Not just romantic and groovy songs, the veteran singer nailed patriotic numbers as well.

    4. Imli Ka Boota (Saudagar)

    We bet there's anybody out there who doesn't know this song! After all, this number came to everyone's rescue every time Antakshari was played.

    5. Tu Mujhe Kabool (Khuda Gawah)

    Mohammad Aziz weaved magic in this Amitabh Bachchan- Sridevi number from Khuda Gawah.

    Read more about: mohammad aziz
    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 11:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue