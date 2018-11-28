 »   »   »  RIP Mohammad Aziz: These 5 Songs Of The Veteran Singer Are A Must-Have In Your Playlist!

It's a big loss for the Hindi film industry. Yesterday, veteran singer Mohammad Aziz passed away following a cardiac arrest at Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. He was 64 years old.

Born in West Bengal's Ashoknagar, it was Anu Malik who gave him his first big break with 'Mard Taangewala' from Mard. Over a career spanning over three decades, he went on to work with big names from the music industry like Kalyanji-Anandji, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Rahul Dev Burman, Naushad, OP Nayyar, Bappi Lahiri, Rajesh Roshan and Ravindra Jain.

Aziz lent his voice to songs of actors including Dilip Kumar, Govinda, Mithun Chakraborty, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor amongst others. He was one of the rare singers who can sing at the 7th note (saatwan sur).

Here are some of his famous songs that are a must-have in your playlist-

1. My Name Is Lakhan (Ram Lakhan)

Over the years, this song has become synonymous with Anil Kapoor. Apart from the actor's energetic signature step, it was Mohammad Aziz's melodious voice which made the track even more memorable.

2. Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se (Khudgarz)

Mohammad Aziz's charming voice coupled with Govinda-Neelam's electrifying chemistry made this track a super-hit.

3. Aye Watan Tere Liye (Karma)

Not just romantic and groovy songs, the veteran singer nailed patriotic numbers as well.

4. Imli Ka Boota (Saudagar)

We bet there's anybody out there who doesn't know this song! After all, this number came to everyone's rescue every time Antakshari was played.

5. Tu Mujhe Kabool (Khuda Gawah)

Mohammad Aziz weaved magic in this Amitabh Bachchan- Sridevi number from Khuda Gawah.