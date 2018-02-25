 »   »   » RIP Sridevi! An Emotional Hrithik Roshan Reveals Details About Working With The Legendary Actress

Hrithik Roshan Was Deeply Saddened

He took to Twitter and wrote, "At a loss for words. She was the brightest the most magnificent star of all. Rest in Peace."

His First Acting Shot Was With Sridevi

Speaking about it he further shared, "I loved her, admired her so much. My first ever acting shot was with Sridevi."

He Was Quite Nervous

Hrithik's tweet further read, "I was nervous in front of her n I remember her shaking her hands pretending 2b nervous cause of me just 2 boost my confidence. V had 2 laugh,n she kept laughing until I got it right. Will miss you you mam."

The Film Was Bhagwan Dada

Hrithik made his acting debut as a child artist in Rajinikanth- Sridevi starrer Bhagwan Dada where he played the role of Rajinikanth's 12 year old adopted son.

How Hrithik Bagged This Role

On Karan Thapar's show 'Face To Face', Hrithik had revealed how he had bagged this film. He had said, "Yeah! I was 11 I think, 11 or 10. I remember that, of course. It was fun.

Actually, you know my grandfather (J Om Prakash) was directing the film and he was looking for a boy and they had found a boy to play that part and what happened was, when the schedule came closer, the boy fell sick. He fell sick with jaundice or something and now they were just left in the lurch that ‘we need a boy' ‘we need a boy' quick and I was sitting there in the hall while my grandfather was thinking, my dad was there and they were all contemplating ‘who, who, who?' and my grandfather turned to me and says ‘why not, you know let's ask him, he'll do it'."