 »   »   » RIP Sridevi! From Katrina Kaif's Heartfelt Post To Jacqueline Fernandez's Musical Tribute

Katrina Kaif

The 'Thugs Of Hindostan' actress always idolized Sridevi and shared a heart-felt post on her Instagram page. She wrote, " My favorite actress ... a legend ... and the kindest gentlest woman u could meet ... an unbelievable tragedy this is .....all my prayers and thoughts with the family."

Hema Malini

She said, "I value her for her sanskars as in spite of achieving the highest position of 'superstar' in Bollywood, she never compromised with the south Indian sanskars inculcated in her."

Jaya Prada

"News of her demise seems like a bad dream. I couldn't believe it till I saw it on news channels. We worked together in several films like Tohfa (1984). She was a wonderful actor and mother. It was her dream to see her daughters (Janhvi and Khushi) rule the silver screen - just like she did."

Smriti Irani

She penned an emotional letter which read, " "I pay homage to an actor who through her body of work ascertained that a female actress place in a commercial Hindi movie is not only to compliment her male counterparts.

My memories of Sridevi are built through my journey from being a fan girl to an actor and then my role as a politician... She was a woman who knew her mind and despite the challenges that came her way, she approached life with a lot of dignity.

That her male co-stars had to depend on her magic for their box office success was an ode to her calibre. It was not just her dance moves that dazzled many, her comic timing is worth a study. The versatility with which she could oscillate between making her audience cry and laugh spoke volumes of her strength as an actor.

Juhi Chawla

The actress tweeted, " Can't believe this .. I just woke up and heard the news !!! It's sad and terribly shocking !! I've always been such a fan of Sriji !! How fragile is this life we take for granted !! My favorite all time films , Chandni , Chaalbaaz , Mr India , Lamhe ... I used to watch Sridevi my favourite actress .. mesmerized .. cute, doll like , sexy , sad , funny .. you name it she did it !! Magic on screen !! When we named our daughter Jahnavi .. I had called up Sriji to say ,my baby had the same name as her daughter ..!!☺️💕😣...... how time... and life .. fly .. First Reema Lagoo , now Sridevi ...two absolutely gorgeous women on screen ... gone in a flash ... 😣................... then again .... ......................maybe it's a blessing ..

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Just woke up to the terrible news of Sridevi passing. My heart goes out to her family. The world has lost a very talented person who left behind a huge legacy in film. #RIPSridevi

Shilpa Shetty

"I'm in a state of shock, can't get over this heartbreaking news.Such a beautiful soul, may you rest in peace Sri ji . Will miss u terribly 😔#Sridevi

Karan Johar

"I danced to hawa Hawaii when I was in school.....I have seen every film of hers multiple times....I met her with shaking hands and feet on the sets of my fathers film GUMRAH....and felt I had arrived when she called me for the first time .....every time I met her I had a star struck moment and a fan boy vibe....I don't think I can believe it...perhaps I don't think I want to believe that she is no more... she is a huge reason I love the movies....I feel like Indian cinema just lost its smile....the heavens are fortunate they just inherited a gift of life.....heartbroken....."

Anupam Kher

He was quoted as saying to ANI, "Sridevi will always remain alive in my memory. It feels awkward to speak of her in the past tense. We have lost the biggest star of our country. I still cannot believe it. It will take many years to register what has actually happened."

Vivek Oberoi

He told ANI, " It's a big loss not only for all film industries of India but also for the nation. She was a legend of the film fraternity. As an actor I think my journey is incomplete because I didn't get to do a film with her. Her name, her work will live on forever."

Raj Babbar

"It is really a sad day for the film industry. She was a complete artist & a great human being. May God give enough strength to her family to bear such tragedy."

Jacqueline Fernandez

She took to Instagram to share a video of her playing the song ‘Hallelujah' on the keyboard as her tribute to the beautiful actress. She captioned it as, "Today has been a daze for me... so many things to digest... she went too soon... I was always an admiring fan to her, she was always so gracious and kind to me... her passing has taught me something... life is so short and so fragile, every moment counts, this is not a rehearsal... there will never be anyone like her... RIP #Sridevi."