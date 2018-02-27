 »   »   » RIP Sridevi! Rani Mukherji: It's A Huge Loss For Me; I Will Never Forget Her Contribution In My Life

Sridevi Told Me She Wanted To Watch Hichki

"Absolutely! Right now what is happening is very tragic and I was very close to her personally. In fact, before she went to Dubai, she told me that she wants to see Hichki and I told her that, ‘Once you are done with the wedding functions, then I will show you Hichki."



I Feel Extremely Sad

"And now, I feel extremely sad that two people who loved me immensely, my dad and Sri ji, who I was I really would be thought have they would have seen Hichki and I would have got a very genuine and good reaction from them. Both of them are no more in my life. So, it is a huge loss for me actually."



Sridevi Knew Me As A Kid

"For me, Sri ji has been my favourite from childhood and she actually knew me as a kid. I used to go in my school uniform and see her shooting. She has worked in my uncle's film and I remember going on sets with my school bag to watch the shoot. And she remembers me as that kid."



It Was The Most Shocking & Tragic Thing For Me To Hear

"I have connected with her in a very different way when I grew up and when I was an actor, she used to immensely love my work. There was a lot of love that I received from her. In fact, she used to call me Laddu! And I am going to miss that because the time I got to know about her demise, it was the most shocking and tragic thing for me to hear. I still can't believe that we are talking about her demise. It was one of the most unexpected things."



Her Death Is A Huge Loss For Us As A Family Who Belongs To Films

"I was looking forward to showing her my film because she called me after watching the trailer and she was like, ‘Laddu! I have to see this film.' I said, ‘Yes Maa, as soon as the film is ready, I will show it to you.' It is a huge loss not only for the industry but for us as a family who belongs to the films. So, anybody who departs, we feel that sense of loss."



The Kind Of Love She Has Given To Me & Adira In The Last Two Years Has Been Phenomenal

"And for me especially because I had a personal connection with her. In the last 2 years, when I had my child, she has been so supportive. The kind of love she has given to me and Adira in the last two years, has been phenomenal. She was like an elder sister, Aunt...she's been a pillar of support to me. It is a huge loss for me and I will never forget her contribution in my life."



No Birthday Celebrations For Rani This Year

When asked about her birthday plans this year, Rani said, "Nothing! Because I am hurt with what has happened with my favourite. So I don't think I will be able to celebrate this year. Too many losses that I have dealt with."

