English
 »   »   »  Rishi Kapoor Diagnosed With Cancer? Randhir Kapoor Rubbishes Rumours; Says, 'Not Fair To Speculate'

Rishi Kapoor Diagnosed With Cancer? Randhir Kapoor Rubbishes Rumours; Says, 'Not Fair To Speculate'

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Randhir Kapoor OPENS UP on Rishi Kapoor Cancer news; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    A few days ago, Rishi Kapoor left everyone surprised when he took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus"of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!" His sudden tweet about flying to USA for medical treatment led rise to various speculations.

    Further, when the actor and his wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor didn't attend Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral, rumors flew thick with some insensitive people quickly speculating that the veteran actor has been diagnosed with third-stage cancer and that's probably why he couldn't fly down to Mumbai when his mother passed away on Monday.

    Reacting to all these rumours, Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor has finally clarified these reports while speaking to ET! Here's what he said-

    The Nature Of Rishi's Ailment Is Still Unknown

    Randhir said, "We don't know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment. Rishi himself doesn't know what he is suffering from."

    Please Do Not Speculate

    "He has not even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to advanced stage."

    'Let Him Undergo Tests Peacefully'

    Randhir further added, "Let him undergo tests peacefully; whatever the results, we will let everyone know. He only reached America two-three days back and so far he was being prepared for the tests he had to undergo."

    Randhir Kapoor Strongly Reacts To Rumours

    "Depending on what the results are, his line of treatments, medication and other modalities will be decided upon. It's not fair to speculate things like that."

    Read more about: rishi kapoor randhir kapoor
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue