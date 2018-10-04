 »   »   »  Rishi Kapoor Diagnosed With Cancer? Randhir Kapoor Rubbishes Rumours; Says, 'Not Fair To Speculate'

Related Articles
- Ganesh Visarjan At RK Studios: Ranbir Kapoor Steps Out With Rishi, Randhir & Rajiv Kapoor
-
- Rishi Kapoor Who Reprimanded Katrina Kaif From Calling Him 'Papa' Says He & Neetu Like Alia Bhatt!
- Birthday Special: Every Lover Will Relate To These 7 Songs Of Rishi Kapoor!
- Happy Birthday Rishi Kapoor: Here's Why He's Considered The Best Troll Master!
- Randhir Kapoor Reveals Why RK Studio Is Up For Sale, Bollywood Heartbroken With The News!
- Rishi Kapoor TROLLS A Fan & Calls His Grammar Bad, Asks Him To Brush Up His English!
A few days ago, Rishi Kapoor left everyone surprised when he took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus"of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!" His sudden tweet about flying to USA for medical treatment led rise to various speculations.
Further, when the actor and his wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor didn't attend Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral, rumors flew thick with some insensitive people quickly speculating that the veteran actor has been diagnosed with third-stage cancer and that's probably why he couldn't fly down to Mumbai when his mother passed away on Monday.
Reacting to all these rumours, Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor has finally clarified these reports while speaking to ET! Here's what he said-
The Nature Of Rishi's Ailment Is Still Unknown
Randhir said, "We don't know yet what is the exact nature of his ailment. Rishi himself doesn't know what he is suffering from."
Please Do Not Speculate
"He has not even started undergoing tests there; how can people speculate that he has cancer and that too, one that has escalated to advanced stage."
'Let Him Undergo Tests Peacefully'
Randhir further added, "Let him undergo tests peacefully; whatever the results, we will let everyone know. He only reached America two-three days back and so far he was being prepared for the tests he had to undergo."
Randhir Kapoor Strongly Reacts To Rumours
"Depending on what the results are, his line of treatments, medication and other modalities will be decided upon. It's not fair to speculate things like that."