 »   »   »  Rishi Kapoor Diagnosed With Cancer? Randhir Kapoor Rubbishes Rumours; Says, 'Not Fair To Speculate'

Randhir Kapoor OPENS UP on Rishi Kapoor Cancer news

A few days ago, Rishi Kapoor left everyone surprised when he took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus"of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!" His sudden tweet about flying to USA for medical treatment led rise to various speculations.

Further, when the actor and his wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor didn't attend Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral, rumors flew thick with some insensitive people quickly speculating that the veteran actor has been diagnosed with third-stage cancer and that's probably why he couldn't fly down to Mumbai when his mother passed away on Monday.

Reacting to all these rumours, Rishi's brother Randhir Kapoor has finally clarified these reports while speaking to ET! Here's what he said-