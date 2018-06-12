 »   »   »  Rishi Kapoor Calls Donald Trump A CLOWN & Praises Kim Jong Un!

While the whole world watched the meeting between the President of the United States, Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore negotiating peace in the Korean peninsula, Rishi Kapoor was at it again with his tweets and this time, praised Kim Jong Un and calling Donald Trump a clown. He took to Twitter by saying,

"Salute to a (33)year old Korean getting an American President(71 years) meeting. Kim, you have balls! Trump, Happy Birthday(14th June)from Stormy Daniels and me! USA, when you elect a Clown, expect a Circus! YO!"

This is not the first time Rishi Kapoor has made fun of Donald Trump. During the presidential elections in 2016, he supported Hillary Clinton for President and said "Donald Duck is no option." Rishi routinely made fun of Trump since then at every opportunity he got and it's clearly evident with his latest tweet that he'll support a dictator like Kim Jong Un over democratically elected Donald Trump any day.

Not just Rishi Kapoor, a lot of Bollywood stars had previously taken aim at Donald Trump as well. From Priyanka Chopra to Sonam Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz, they've all shown their distaste towards him. Even Hollywood celebrities mock Trump at every given opportunity from award shows to interviews and through tweets.

