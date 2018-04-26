 »   »   » Rishi Kapoor On Ranbir Kapoor's Failures: If His One Film Flops Like Jagga Jasoos He Has No Work

Rishi Kapoor On Ranbir's Hard Work

The 65-year-old actor believes Ranbir has inherited his passion for cinema from him.



"I found it very good. He is looking the part. He has worked very hard for all those different parts. To make up his body, he took six weeks off and grew hair. He is an actor and he has passion as well. Thankfully, one thing that I have passed on to him is my passion for work and films," Rishi told PTI.



Rishi Gives A Mantra To His Son

Ranbir's last outing "Jagga Jassos" had failed to garner much attention from the audiences, but Rishi believes an actor should not succumb to failures.



"...Some films will work, some won't. No actor has 100 percent track record. But the passion should be continuous. The fire within you as an actor should always keep burning. That should be the mantra for any good actor," he said.







Rishi Kapoor Says Ranbir Is A Risk-taker

Rishi said Ranbir is a risk taker and the fact that he does one film at a time makes things even tougher for him.

"He has a very different choice of films. He has taken a lot of risks at the cost of what? He doesn't have four films to fall back on, he does one film at a time. Like if his one film flops like 'Bombay Velvet' or 'Jagga Jassos' he has no work."



But Rishi Kapoor Admires Ranbir's Choice Of Films

"He doesn't have a film to fall back on or to prove his mettle. That is a huge risk an actor can take. What I admire about Ranbir is his choice of films. Sometimes he will be bad, sometimes he will be good," he said.

