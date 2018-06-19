 »   »   »  Rishi Kapoor Once FIRED Sanjay Dutt For Spoiling Ranbir Kapoor & Said 'Isko Tere Jaisa Mat Bana'

Ranbir Reveals His First Meet With Sanjay Dutt

"I saw Sanjay sir for the first time in Kashmir. He was shooting for Sahibaan(1993) with Papa (Rishi Kapoor). I recall seeing this tall man with long hair, wearing an earring, dressed in a Pathani; I was quite mesmerised by his aura. I was fascinated with him from the word go."

Ranbir Had Sanjay Dutt's Poster In His Cupboard

"During our growing up years, my sister, Riddhima, had Salman Khan's poster in her cupboard while I had that of Sanjay sir's. So, I have always idolised him. Of course, he's very close to the family. He treats me like a younger brother and spoils me with many gifts as well as a lot of love."

Sanjay Dutt Gifted Him A Harley Davidson

"He gave me a Harley Davidson motorcycle for my birthday. He used to pick me up for a drive in his Ferrari late in the night. It seems life has come a full circle with him when I got an opportunity to portray him on screen.

Initially, I didn't have the confidence to play the part. However, when Raju sir shared the script with me, I discovered a human side to Sanjay sir. It's not the Sanjay Dutt we know. I've a lot more admiration and respect for him now."

When Rishi Kapoor Lost His Cool On Sanjay Dutt

When asked where's that gifted Harley Davidson today, he told, "It's at home. I remember I had to hide it from Papa for a long time as he doesn't like bikes.

When he found out that Sanjay sir had gifted me one, he called him and fired him. He told him, ‘Stop spoiling my son, isko tere jaisa mat bana.' But now, he's aware that I have the bike. It is one of my most prized possessions."

Here's How Sanjay Dutt Surprised Ranbir With 'Harley Davidson'

"Sanjay sir gave it to me after his new building, Imperial Heights, was ready around seven years ago. It was a surprise, I came out of the gym and saw this shiny red Harley Davidson. I was very happy. My parents haven't gifted me a bike. So, I was really thrilled to have it. I can't thank Sanjay sir enough."

Ranbir On Heaping Praises After Sanju Trailer Got Released

Speaking of the feedback, Ranbir said, "The reactions have been heartwarming. I've never got such a response for any film of mine. I know that's because it's a Rajkumar Hirani film and a Sanjay Dutt biopic."

Ranbir Was Surprised & Elated With Rishi Kapoor's Reaction On Sanju Trailer

"There's a responsibility that I have as an actor. Raju sir shot my dad's reaction on candid camera and sent me the clip when I was shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria.

It was in the middle of the night. When I saw Papa's response, I was very happy that I got a stamp of approval from him. He hasn't seen the film yet, but of course, I look forward to his reaction."

Sanju arrives at the theatres on June 29, 2018.