 »   »   »  Rishi Kapoor Admits He Admires Ranbir Kapoor's GF Alia Bhatt; Talks About Her Like Never Before!

Rishi Kapoor Welcomed Sanjay Dutt To His House

Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Sanjay Dutt to their house last night and the trio had one helluva time. Rishi posted the picture on his Twitter handle and captioned it as, "Us three last night at home!"

Rishi Had Trolled Alia On Twitter Last Year

Rishi Kapoor had trolled Alia Bhatt last year on Twitter by comparing her to his 1970s look. However, Alia responded in a positive way and Rishi's troll ended up falling flat.

Rishi Praises His Son Ranbir Kapoor

Also, in the same interview, Rishi praised his son Ranbir as "I enjoy working in films and belonging to any part of cinema is a great high for me. I see that same passion in my son (Ranbir Kapoor) too. Also, the fact that actors of my age are getting work is a great thing. Today, I have the facility of an option to choose from whatever I'm offered. I feel blessed to have this feeling," he said to HT.

Rishi Further Commented

"I enjoyed the work that I did in the '70s and '80s, but the work that I am doing now is more enjoyable for me. Writers writing great roles for me, and directors offering me those parts was unfortunately not the case when I was younger. Perhaps it was my demeanour and my image that didn't allow me to play other characters. Filmmakers only thought of me when they wanted someone for romantic roles or to dance around trees."

Rishi Compared Movies Between 'Then & Now'!

"The audiences have evolved and are willing to see a new kind of cinema. They're enjoying films like 102 Not Out, which has no hero, heroine, item song, villain or romance - just two old people interacting within themselves. It's quite a feat when films like these work. You couldn't have made these types of films 10-15 years back, as they would have never worked."

Rishi Stated That He's Not Fine Doing Cameo Roles Anymore

"I'm not okay doing cameos or guest appearances. This is the last time. They always get misconstrued. My fans feel cheated that your name was there in the cast and you're hardly there in the film. They don't want me to work in films where I have a one or two minute role."

Rishi Had Praised The Bhatt Family Previously

Rishi Kapoor had praised the whole of Bhatt family last month and tweeted, "Have worked with most of the talented Bhatt family(and relatives). Mahesh Bhatt,Mukesh Bhatt,Robin Bhatt,Purnima ji, Soni Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Emran Hashmi, Alia Bhatt. Thank you all!"