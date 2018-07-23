 »   »   »  Rishi Kapoor Wants Ranbir Kapoor To Marry Alia Bhatt ASAP; Reveals It's His Son Who's Not Ready

Rishi Wants Ranbir To Get Married ASAP

While speaking to Mid Day, Rishi Kapoor says, "It is high time he got married. I settled down when I was 27, Ranbir is 35. So he should think about marriage. He can marry anyone of his choice; we don't have any objection to it. I want to spend time with my grandchildren before I am gone."

Rishi Kapoor On Ranbir Dating Only Actresses

"Be it Ranbir or his contemporaries, actors have blinkers on and are focused on their work. The only women they meet are the actresses. They don't socialise as much; that is the flipside of life in the movies."

Does Rishi Kapoor Do The 'Marriage Talk' With Ranbir?

"I haven't been vocal about it, but my wife [Neetu Kapoor] keeps bringing it up with him and he just brushes the question away. Whenever he is ready for it, we will be happy. Our happiness lies in his happiness, after all."

Rishi Kapoor On Ranbir-Alia's Relationship

Without spilling much beans, Rishi Kapoor rather gave a smart reply and said, "Jo hai woh hai, sabko pata hai. I don't need to say anything more."

Meanwhile, Here's What Ranbir & Alia Are Up To..

Lovebirds Ranbir & Alia are currently in Bulgaria, shooting for their upcoming film, Brahmastra. The duo is also accompanied by the megastar Amitabh Bachchan and legendary South superstar, Nagarjuna!

Ranbir-Alia's Affair Is Keeping The Movie In Tremendous Buzz

Had Alia & Ranbir not been involved romantically, the movie would not have been in such a tremendous buzz. But owing to their hot affair, people are pretty excited about this supernatural flick.

What's Your Thoughts On Alia & Ranbir?

Do you think Ranbir & Alia are indeed a match made in heaven or just good co-stars? Let us know in the comments section below!