 »   »   »  Rishi Kapoor Wants Ranbir Kapoor To Marry His Boyfriend Ayan Mukerji & Not Girlfriend Alia Bhatt?

    Sanju: Fans says,'it's illegal in India' as Rishi Kapoor wants Ranbir Kapoor Marriage | FilmiBeat

    As strange as it might sound, the Troll Lord of Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor just tweeted a picture of his son Ranbir Kapoor with his best friend Ayan Mukerji and there was absolutely nothing wrong with it but the caption made everything look absurd and funny. Rishi Kapoor just suggested that Ranbir and Ayan must get married. The caption read, "Best friends! How about you both getting married now? High time!"

    While a lot of his followers commented that "it's illegal in India" a few of them got the point as they managed to read between his troll! They pointed out that Rishi Kapoor was actually saying that Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji must get married (not with each other), but with their respective brides, and his tweet was misconstrued by one and all.

    The Tale Of A Good Picture & Strange Caption!

    Rishi Kapoor is the King when it comes to trolling people on Twitter and it looks like he's having a lot of fun while posting such witty captions. In the end, everybody knows that he's indeed trolling, so it's cool!

    Some Support Rishi Kapoor On This One

    Many Rishi Kapoor's followers commented that he has a great sense of humour and they feel sad that a lot of them fail to read between his lines ahem trolls.

    After Sanjay Dutt Biopic, It's Govinda Biopic!

    This follower of Rishi Kapoor compared Ranbir Kapoor's look to Govinda and jokes that he's all set to do a biopic on the comedian.

    Clearing The Air

    This user surely looks like he's a big fan of Rishi Kapoor's tweets and educated everyone on what he really meant in the tweet!

    Enough Of Trolls, Just Praise Ranbir

    This user is fed up with Rishi Kapoor trolling everyone and asks him to praise his son Ranbir Kapoor for his performance in Sanju instead.

    This User Did Not Get It

    This user clearly did not get it that Rishi Kapoor was trolling and commented, "It's illegal in India." Maybe he'll get used to Rishi's tweets as the days pass and know the reality.




    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 12:42 [IST]
