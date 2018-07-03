 »   »   »  Rishi Kapoor Wants Ranbir Kapoor To Marry His Boyfriend Ayan Mukerji & Not Girlfriend Alia Bhatt?

The Tale Of A Good Picture & Strange Caption!

Rishi Kapoor is the King when it comes to trolling people on Twitter and it looks like he's having a lot of fun while posting such witty captions. In the end, everybody knows that he's indeed trolling, so it's cool!



Some Support Rishi Kapoor On This One

Many Rishi Kapoor's followers commented that he has a great sense of humour and they feel sad that a lot of them fail to read between his lines ahem trolls.



After Sanjay Dutt Biopic, It's Govinda Biopic!

This follower of Rishi Kapoor compared Ranbir Kapoor's look to Govinda and jokes that he's all set to do a biopic on the comedian.



Clearing The Air

This user surely looks like he's a big fan of Rishi Kapoor's tweets and educated everyone on what he really meant in the tweet!



Enough Of Trolls, Just Praise Ranbir

This user is fed up with Rishi Kapoor trolling everyone and asks him to praise his son Ranbir Kapoor for his performance in Sanju instead.



This User Did Not Get It

This user clearly did not get it that Rishi Kapoor was trolling and commented, "It's illegal in India." Maybe he'll get used to Rishi's tweets as the days pass and know the reality.

