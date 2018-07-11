 »   »   »  Riteish Deshmukh Joins Congress, To Contest Lok Sabha Elections In 2019

Related Articles
It looks like Riteish Deshmukh is all set to follow his father Vilasrao Deshmukh's footsteps as he's decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 representing the Congress party. His father was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra between 2004 - 2008 and was a charismatic politician who drew big crowds. Riteish will contest from the same constituency where his father stood for election - Latur constituency. Also, Latur was the hometown of Vilasrao Deshmukh and the people of the constituency have a soft corner for him and Riteish Deshmukh as well.
This indeed is a major development in Riteish Deshmukh's life and the film industry has churned out another politician. Also, during a press conference in 2016, Riteish was asked if he plans to join politics, the actor denied it saying he has no plans whatsoever to enter politics. However, it looks like the Deshmukh scion has finally deemed the time is right to follow his father's footsteps.
A Big Challenge For Riteish Deshmukh
The Latur constituency was a Congress battalion back in the day and the tides turned towards the BJP in 2014. Dr. Sunil Gaikwad is the sitting MP of the constituency and it would be a herculean task for Riteish Deshmukh to oust him in 2019.
Has A Good Background In Politics
We guess Riteish Deshmukh already knows the tricks of the trade as his father was a politician and is well prepared for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Can Riteish Deshmukh Defeat BJP MP Dr. Sunil Gaikwad?
The million dollar question on everyone's mind is, can Riteish Deshmukh, a newbie in politics, defeat a seasoned politician like Dr. Sunil Gaikwad in 2019? We'll have to wait and watch for that one! The people of Latur constituency will answer that one for us!
Coming To His Movies
Riteish Deshmukh is currently filming his upcoming movie Total Dhamaal alongside Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 7, 2018.