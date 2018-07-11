 »   »   »  Riteish Deshmukh Joins Congress, To Contest Lok Sabha Elections In 2019

It looks like Riteish Deshmukh is all set to follow his father Vilasrao Deshmukh's footsteps as he's decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 representing the Congress party. His father was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra between 2004 - 2008 and was a charismatic politician who drew big crowds. Riteish will contest from the same constituency where his father stood for election - Latur constituency. Also, Latur was the hometown of Vilasrao Deshmukh and the people of the constituency have a soft corner for him and Riteish Deshmukh as well.

This indeed is a major development in Riteish Deshmukh's life and the film industry has churned out another politician. Also, during a press conference in 2016, Riteish was asked if he plans to join politics, the actor denied it saying he has no plans whatsoever to enter politics. However, it looks like the Deshmukh scion has finally deemed the time is right to follow his father's footsteps.