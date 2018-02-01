 »   »   » Bikini Beauty! Riya Sen Enjoys The Sun, Sand & The Beach In Goa

Bikini Beauty! Riya Sen Enjoys The Sun, Sand & The Beach In Goa

Posted By:
There's something mystical about Goa which can't be put into words;it draws you over and over again no matter how many times you visit. Riya Sen has been chilling in Goa often and the actress recently went on a holiday and enjoyed the sun, sand and the beach and posted a picture on her Instagram handle sporting a bikini!

The sizzling actress also shared a picture doing yoga by the beach and gave her followers, fitness goals. She also captioned the picture as, "Don't ever apologise for the fire in you!" Check out the pictures below...

Riya Sen sports a superhot bikini and chills by the beach in Goa! She looks amazing, right?

Riya Sen holidays in Goa with the love of her life Shivam Tewari. Aren't they such an amazing couple?

Riya Sen has been posting a lot of bikini pictures on her social media handle lately.

She holidayed in Goa last year as well along with her girlfriends.

There's something about Goa which keeps drawing you there over and over again.

Riya Sen's smile can brighten up your dull day and make you feel great.

Her white bikini was all the rage on social media in 2017, folks!

We guess Riya Sen is deeply thinking where to go on a holiday next!

Isn't this such a lovely and artistically clicked peep-a-boo image?

Be it black or white, Riya Sen looks lovely in everything that she wears.

Riya Sen is enjoying her married life and hopefully she'll keep holidaying more and more with her husband Shivam Tewari.

Story first published: Thursday, February 1, 2018, 10:44 [IST]
