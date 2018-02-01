 »   »   » Bikini Beauty! Riya Sen Enjoys The Sun, Sand & The Beach In Goa

Riya Sen

Riya Sen sports a superhot bikini and chills by the beach in Goa! She looks amazing, right?

Shivam Tewari

Riya Sen holidays in Goa with the love of her life Shivam Tewari. Aren't they such an amazing couple?

Beautiful Riya

Riya Sen has been posting a lot of bikini pictures on her social media handle lately.

Goan Holiday

She holidayed in Goa last year as well along with her girlfriends.

Mystical Place

There's something about Goa which keeps drawing you there over and over again.

Golden Smile

Riya Sen's smile can brighten up your dull day and make you feel great.

White Bikini

Her white bikini was all the rage on social media in 2017, folks!

Lost In Thoughts

We guess Riya Sen is deeply thinking where to go on a holiday next!

Peek-A-Boo

Isn't this such a lovely and artistically clicked peep-a-boo image?

Black Or White

Be it black or white, Riya Sen looks lovely in everything that she wears.

Globetrotter

Riya Sen is enjoying her married life and hopefully she'll keep holidaying more and more with her husband Shivam Tewari.