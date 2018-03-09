 »   »   » Hollywood Legend Robert De Niro Throws A Surprise Birthday Dinner For Anupam Kher!

Anupam Kher, who is currently in New York City, celebrated his 63rd birthday on Match 7, 2018. But little did he know that he'll end up at Hollywood legend Robert De Niro's house on his birthday for dinner as Robert, threw a surprise party for him and even sang the happy birthday song.
A happy Anupam Kher posted the video of his birthday bash on his Twitter handle and said, "Thank you Grace & Mr. Robert De Niro for making my birthday the biggest highlight of my entire life. Thank you for the surprise dinner for me at your home. Thank you for singing "Happy Birthday" song for me. Thank you for my ultimate KUCH BHI HO SAKTA HAI moment. #GodOfActing."
The Friendship Of Robert & Anupam
Robert De Niro and Anupam Kher are very good friends and they make sure they meet up whenever they visit each others countries.
Always Finding A Chance To Meet
On the occasion of Father's Day in 2017, Robert De Niro invited Anupam Kher to his residence in New York and took him the next day to his book launch event, 'Silver Linings'.
Anupam Kher On Top Of The Moon
"When the god of acting Robert De Niro invites you for lunch on Fathers Day to his house, you can't eat, because your heart is in your mouth," tweeted Anupam Kher.
Heaping Praises On Each Other
Anupam Kher had previously praised Robert De Niro as, "My acting idol Robert De Niro is also my friend. There are many brilliant actors but it's a huge deal for me to have Robert De Niro in my mail contacts."
What An Honour, Says Anupam!
In another tweet, Anupam Kher heaped praises on Robert De Niro, "And when god of acting Robert De Niro takes a picture where he is doing the same gesture that you are doing, it is time to faint. What an honour."
Doha Tribeca Film Festival
Earlier, in the year 2012, Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro had attended the Doha Tribeca Film Festival together.
During Rober't Visit To India
Robert De Niro had visited Anupam Kher's school of acting when he was in India and also met Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza and many more stars.
Now That's Something!
Ranbir Kapoor went a step ahead and placed his head on Robert D Niro's lap and took his autograph as well.
