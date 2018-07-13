 »   »   »  Ace Designer Rohit Bal Thrashes Bollywood Celebs For Not Paying For Their Designer Outfits!

Ace designer Rohit Bal slams celebrities for not paying for what they wear! Without taking anybody's name, in a long Facebook post, he wrote, "We have come a long way but are certainly not headed the right way. There are innumerable malaise that ail this industry."

Bal continued to write in the now deleted post, "Bollywood and the disparate costumes it generates (yes costumes... because anything designed specifically for film is technically a costume and comes under the aegis of costume design) does not represent contemporary Indian fashion.

These are merely costumes specifically designed to style a script and clothe a character within that script. Unfortunately, mass adulation that blindly follows this as relevant Indian fashion, needs to be addressed and the majority who see this as relevant, need to be educated."

"We have the incestuous story of Bollywood stylists and their celebrated clients adding to the dilemma. Designers (with turnovers less than half the daily fee of these celebrities) are expected to provide their creations for red carpet appearances in exchange for publicity.

My question is... why can't these celebrities pay for what they wear like everyone else and why are designers succumbing to this for momentary mileage?"

He further wrote, "This trend is regressive and invariably defeats the purpose of fashion. Fashion publications should present fashion trends, styles and accessories. They should resolve to create content that aspires and inspires the readers (including film personalities) to go out and shop. Advertisers pay them for that. Unfortunately, Bollywood has become the biggest player in an arena of misplaced advertising values."

You can read his entire post here as the designer has deleted his post now!

Inputs From Hindustan Times