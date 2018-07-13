 »   »   »  RSS Questions The Motives Behind Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, Says Bollywood Paints Criminals As Heroes

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is minting big money and nearing its Rs 300 Crore mark at the box office. The movie has stood still as a rock and continues to grow as the days pass by. Sanju, a biopic which is based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, has several questionable incidents that hurt the sentiments of the country. From taking drugs to possession of illegal arms and connections with the underworld, the movie is a whirlwind roller coaster of good and bad, ups and downs.

RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) questioned the motives behind Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju and hit out against the movie in its magazine Panchjanya. The piece pointed its finger against the film industry for trying to make criminals look like heroes. The magazine stated that Bollywood is making "tainted characters" fascinating and accused that the industry's "high moral ground seems to be licking the dust. Now with Sanju, what are the ideals that Hirani wants to present to the youth of India?" the magazine read.

