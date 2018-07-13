 »   »   »  RSS Questions The Motives Behind Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, Says Bollywood Paints Criminals As Heroes

Related Articles
- Sanjay Dutt Takes A SLY DIG At Ranbir Kapoor's Affairs As He Speaks About 'Sleeping With 308 Women'
- Sanjay Dutt's Bestie Paresh Ghelani Poses With 'Kamli' Vicky Kaushal & We're SHOCKED - Here's Why
- Sanju: Sanjay Dutt's Sister Namrata Isn't Very Impressed With Paresh Rawal & Manisha Koirala!
- Trending: Here's Alia Bhatt Singing Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
- Sanju Box Office Collection Day 12: The Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Is Unstoppable
- Ranbir Kapoor's Transformation Into 'Munna Bhai' Wasn't A Cakewalk - Watch The Making Video of Sanju
- Is Ranbir Kapoor Upset? Alia Bhatt DITCHED Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Because Mahesh Bhatt Told Her To
- Brahmastra: Nagarjuna To Make His Comeback In Bollywood With This Ranbir-Alia Starrer?
- Sanju Chennai Box Office Update: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Overcomes The Language Barrier, Finds Success
- Sanju Box Office Collection Day 11: The Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Refuses To Slow Down!
- After Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor To Sign Another Movie With Rajkumar Hirani?
- Sanju: Late Balasaheb Thackeray Once Told Me Sanjay Dutt Was Completely Innocent: Nitin Gadkari
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is minting big money and nearing its Rs 300 Crore mark at the box office. The movie has stood still as a rock and continues to grow as the days pass by. Sanju, a biopic which is based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, has several questionable incidents that hurt the sentiments of the country. From taking drugs to possession of illegal arms and connections with the underworld, the movie is a whirlwind roller coaster of good and bad, ups and downs.
RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) questioned the motives behind Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju and hit out against the movie in its magazine Panchjanya. The piece pointed its finger against the film industry for trying to make criminals look like heroes. The magazine stated that Bollywood is making "tainted characters" fascinating and accused that the industry's "high moral ground seems to be licking the dust. Now with Sanju, what are the ideals that Hirani wants to present to the youth of India?" the magazine read.
RSS Magazine Questioned Rajkumar Hirani
RSS magazine Panchjanya also hit out at Rajkumar Hirani for previously making PK, a movie which hurt the sentiments of a religion and questioned his motives in film-making.
Making Criminals Look Like Heroes
RSS magazine also pointed out that a series of movies have been released lately trying to make criminals look like heroes. Apart from Sanju, Haseena Parkar, D-Day, Raees, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara were all on the list.
Who Is Funding These Type Of Movies?
Panchjanya magazine wondered who exactly is pouring money in making these kind of movies. "There's talk on social media, questioning if this is being orchestrated by someone. Who is funding these projects?"
Praised Hollywood, Mocked Bollywood
The magazine also praised Hollywood for making movies like "The Man Who Knew Infinity", a movie based on the life of Indian mathematics genius S. Ramanujan, while Bollywood is still stuck in making criminals look like heroes in Sanju.