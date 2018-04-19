 »   »   » Saaho: Evelyn Sharma Is The Latest Addition To The Cast Of This Prabhas- Shraddha Kapoor Film!

Are You Listening All Evelyn Sharma Fans?

The Indo-German actress who has been a part of several films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', ‘Yaariyan', and ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal' will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas and other actors.



Evelyn Is On Cloud Nine

When Evelyn received a call from director Sujeeth, offering her a completely new avatar with this film, she immediately agreed to play the part. She confirmed the news on her Instagram page and wrote, "Speechless and humble watching God gift me one amazing project after the other, I dreamt of doing an action role and now i couldnt be more excited to join this mega film Saaho. Thank you #Sujeeth #Prabhas and team for making me a part of your journey!"



Did She Shed 10 Kilos For Her Role?

A source told DNA, "It's an action-packed role and Evelyn will be seen doing heavy-duty stunts. For that, she has changed her gym routine and is gaining strength." Meanwhile, Evelyn is quite tight-lipped about her role.



Why We Are Eagerly Waiting For Saaho?

Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Tollywood debut, Saaho will showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers have roped in a world acclaimed action choreographer. The expert team of director of photography Madhie, versatile editor Sreekar Prasad and production designer Sabu Cyril have been roped in by the makers to do a spectacular job with the film.



Neil Nitin Mukesh As The Antagonist

Neil Nitin Mukesh who played a negative character in Vijay's blockbuster Kaththi, will be venturing into the grey zone once again with this Prabhas starrer. Buzz is that he will be having several hand-to-hand combats with Prabhas in the film.



Shraddha Is Excited To Be A Part Of This Film

The actress was earlier quoted as saying, "We are going through an exciting phase where multi-lingual films are doing so well. I feel happy that I am part of this project. It's a fabulous character and a great story." There were reports that she has a double role in Saaho but Shraddha dismissed them as mere rumours.

