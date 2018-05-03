 »   »   » Saaho: Prabhas Shares His Excitement About Shooting For The Action Sequences In Abu Dhabi!

Related Articles
After dedicating five years to SS Rajamouli's Baahubali and its sequel, Prabhas is leaving no stone unturned for his next with Sujeeth-directed Saaho which also marks the Tollywood debut of Shraddha Kapoor. Post wrapping up the first schedule of the film in Hyderabad and Mumbai, the superstar is currently in Abu Dhabi for a 50-day long schedule and will be joined soon by his leading lady Shraddha Kapoor and Chunky Panday.
The international schedule will see Prabhas shoot for high-octane action, including a major chase sequence involving helicopters, trucks, cars, and bikes.
He has been prepping for these portions for a while now and has modified his workout regime to get into perfect shape for his part. In a recent interview with Digital Studio me.com, he shared his excitement about shooting for the film in Abu Dhabi. Here's what he had to say-
It's Incredible, Says Prabhas
The 'Baahubali' star was quoted as saying, "We are all excited to be shooting in Abu Dhabi - friends in the industry have told me that it's an incredible filming destination boasting awe-inspiring landscapes, and it is certainly living up to that reputation. I've been impressed at the level of support we've received from twofour54, the local crews, the fans, and the government, who are all going out of their way to make things as smooth as possible!"
Are You Ready For Some Mind-Blowing Action?
Prabhas will be seen in a completely different avatar and has even cut his hair short after years of doing the two-period films, adding that Hollywood action choreographer Kenny Bates, who has films like Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Pearl Harbor and Armageddon to his credit, is designing the action for Saaho. Kenny has also worked on the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0.
The Viral Pictures
Recently, Prabhas was spotted in an all-black outfit combined with a leather jacket as he rode a bike while shooting for Saaho in Dubai. His biker look immediately went viral on social media.
Neil Nitin Mukesh Pumps It Up
Neil Nitin Mukesh, who plays an antagonist in the film, reached the UAE capital last month and has been training with weapons for his part. He even shared a sneak-peek of his rigorous workout on his Instagram page.
Prabhas Is All Praises For Shraddha Kapoor
"I have never worked with a Bollywood actor before and she is the best choice for the role. We are very lucky to have her on board. Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs. The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story. It is one of the most important characters in the film. She has some amazing action sequences also. It is a very strong character. She is a very hard-working actor and she is very comfortable (on the set)," the actor was quoted as saying by a leading daily.
Saaho will bring to the big screen an ensemble star cast of Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Chunky Pandey. Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film is slated to hit the big screens next year.
