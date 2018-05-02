 »   »   » Saaho: Prabhas Turns A Biker Boy, His Leaked Photos From The Sets Are Droolworthy!

Vroom-Vroom

Apparently Prabhas was shooting for a chase sequence and had to ride a bike for the same. A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, "The international schedule will see Prabhas shoot for high-octane action, including a major chase sequence involving helicopters, trucks, cars and bikes. He has been prepping for these portions for a while now and has modified his workout regime to get into perfect shape for his part. He will be seen in a completely different avatar and has even cut his hair short after years of doing the two period films."



He's A Treat For The Sore Eyes

Looking dapper in a rugged leather jacket and jeans, the superstar is seen straddling a swanky bike and we can't keep our eyes off him.



Prabhas On Working With Shraddha Kapoor

The actor was quoted as saying, "I have never worked with a Bollywood actor before and she is the best choice for the role. We are very lucky to have her on board. Her character is not just like coming and going or just there for the songs. The character is very important and adds a lot of weight to the story. It is one of the most important characters in the film. She has some amazing action sequences also. It is a very strong character. She is a very hard-working actor and she is very comfortable (on the set)."



Get Ready To See The Best Of Action Stunts

The makers have roped in famous stunt choreographer, Kenny Bates for Saaho and we just can't wait to watch Prabhas doing some heavy-duty action sequences in the film.



Neil Nitin Mukesh Goes Badass

The actor who won praises for his slick negative character in Vijay's Kaththi is once again venturing into the grey zone. Speaking about the film, he had earlier shared, "I am having lot of fun while working with him (Prabhas), but at the same time it is difficult because we are shooting the film in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi simultaneously. So, after each shot, our language gets changed, but our shot remains the same."



He had further added, "So we have to maintain our expressions in sync with the language in which we are shooting in. It becomes difficult to be in the character and maintain the body language of that character, but I have no complaints because I am getting to learn a lot."





